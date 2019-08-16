Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff has been prepping for the third instalment of Baaghi series. Once again, the actor is giving his fans some major fitness goals with his rough routine and spectacular body.

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff has been doing wonders since his debut in the Bollywood. He is one of the most good looking and most-followed actors in the film industry. Apart from being one of the most dedicated and determined actors, Tiger has also framed himself as a fitness enthusiast, who loves spending most of his time in the gym. Ever since his debut, the actor has become the new fitness icon of the film industry.

On the professional front, his upcoming action thriller Baaghi 3 has created a buzz across several social media platforms. The success of the last two instalments of the film has won actor numerous accolades. With all that success, the actor is all set to rock the third part of the Baaghi series. Apart from his phenomenal acting skills, the actor’s chiselled body is also the reason for setting screens on fire. This all has been possible because of his rough routine at the gym.

The actor recently uploaded his fitness videos on social media, which created hype amongst the fans. The buzz created by his video is not something new. In the video, he can be seen doing push-ups, giving us all the motivation to hit the gyms. Looking at the video, we have to applaud the actor for his dedication at the gym.

The teaser of his upcoming movie War has also been doing the rounds. The actor has again performed some breathtakingly crazy stunts which won’t let you get off the hook. Tiger has this peculiar way of performing his stunts which always makes the audiences to love him onscreen.

The upcoming movies of the actor are already in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in the remake of Rambo, another part to the successful series of Baaghi, and War along with Hrithik Roshan.

