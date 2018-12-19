Baaghi 3: Earlier this week there were many speculations as to who will star opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. Rumours were making rounds that Disha Patani will continue as the female lead for the movie, however recent reports suggest otherwise. It is speculated that after Sara Ali Khan's impressive debut with Kedarnath she will replace Disha in the third franchise.

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff is amongst one of the few young gen actors who has made a mark in the industry with his action sequels and his hot body. The star started his acting career with Heropanti in 2014 opposite Kirti Sanon but bagged recognition with Baaghi in 2016 which earned over Rs. 1.3 billion worldwide. Earlier this morning Tiger Shoff took to his official Instagram handle to share the first poster from his upcoming movie Baaghi 3, He has captioned the picture as Round 3 is on! Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 3 will be out on March 6, 2020. This one is for you guys.

With the first poster out Tiger even shared his look from the Baaghi 3 where he is holding a grenade. The picture in a short span of time has garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and the comments section is flooded with compliments for his new look. Take a look at the posters here:

Earlier this week there were many speculations as to who will star opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. Rumours were making rounds that Disha Patani will continue as the female lead for the movie, however recent reports suggest otherwise. It is speculated that after Sara Ali Khan’s impressive debut with Kedarnath she will replace Disha in the third franchise.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More