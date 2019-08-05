Baaghi 3: Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff are all set to reunite for the third sequel of Baaghi 3 after four years. The action drama film as per reports will be shot across six countries such as Serbia, Turkey, Egypt, Morocco, Georgia, and India.

Baaghi 3: The third sequel of the action-drama film is all set to go on floors this September in Mumbai and will be shot across five countries excluding India. As Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff both are busy wrapping up their previous movies such as Chhichhore, Saaho and War respectively the movie will go on floors later this year. Touted to be one of the biggest entertainers of this year, Baaghi 3, will release on March 6, 2020.

From extensive training to Tiger Shroff turning Stunt choreographer, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are undergoing intensive preparation for the mega-budget movie. The shoot for the movie will commence from Mumbai in September then the later schedule will be at Agra and then the makers’ and the team will move to five different countries such as Serbia, Turkey, Egypt, Morocco, and Georgia.

As now more news come by it is being said that Shraddha Kapoor will play the role of Air hostees in Baaghi 3 and will start taking workshops to get her character right. She will start going for the workshops during her promotional activities of Chhichhore and Saaho. Currently, Shraddha is busy wrapping up the shoot of her next movie Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan.

Shraddha Kapoor has already started preparing for her action drama movie. Talking about genres, Baaghi 3 will be the third action movie of the star after Baaghi, Prabhas starrer Saaho and now the third sequel of Baaghi 3. Whereas Tiger Shroff who only does action movies will be next seen in War with Hrithik Roshan and will move to Israel after his shoot for training in Krav Manga for the film.

Take a look at the posters of the movie Baaghi 3 here:

