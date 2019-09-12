Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are back with the third installment of Baaghi which is Baaghi 3. The shooting of the film has been kicked off today in Mumbai with a 7-day schedule and after that, the team will be flying to various international locations to shoot the climax. This time, Disha Patani is not a part of the project.

After the long wait, finally, the third installment of Baaghi titled as Baaghi 3 goes on floors today in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Baaghi featured actor Tiger Shroff and actress Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, while the second installment, Baaghi 2 featured actress Disha Patani against Tiger to romance in the film. Apart from this, the film will also star Riteish Deshmukh. Both the previous installments of the film were super hit on the box office and did a great business. As of now, Baaghi 3 is slated for release in March next year and we have come up with all the latest development regarding the project.

The first schedule of the film will be shot in Mumbai that is of seven days period which will include the scenes of Tiger, Shraddha, and Riteish, followed by which the team will fly off to the international locations to shoot some jaw-dropping action sequences. The day 1 of the shoot i.e. today, will most probably consist of the conversational scenes and the team will come into action from tomorrow, says report.

Baaghi 3 will also be an action thriller just like the film’s previous installments and if the reports are to be believed, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing the role of an air hostess for the first time on-screen and for the same, she will be attending some workshops as a part of her preparations. On the other hand, Tiger is again all set to show us some chest-thumping action moves and his chiseled physique in the film. Obviously, Shraddha will also be seen in the film in the action sequences with Tiger.

As per reports, this time the director of the film Ahmed Khan, who also directed Baaghi 2, has now decided to shoot the grand climax of the film in a desert or a city. The climax of Baaghi and Baaghi 2 were shot at the top of a building and a forest respectively. Also, fans have been confused since the announcement of the film that why the makers of the film kicked out Disha Patani in the third installment.

