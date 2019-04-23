Baaghi 3: Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to create a buzz with the third instalment of Baaghi franchise, which will release on March 6, 2020. The shoot of the film will start in July and will be held in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will join the shooting in July-end.

Last year in December, Sajid Nadiadwala announced about the third instalment of Baaghi sequence and revealed that Tiger Shroff will appear opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the film which will hit the silver screen on March 6, 2020. As per recent reports, the hardworking actor Tiger will reprise his role and the film will go on floors this July in Mumbai. Reports also revealed that the first sequence of the film will feature Tiger Shroff at a city studio. After shooting for solo sequences in Mumbai, the female lead actor of the film, Shraddha Kapoor will join in July-end. Reports also reveal that the actor will continue the shoot and will also promote her next film Chhichhore.

After completing the Mumbai schedule, the team will continue the shoot overseas for a marathon schedule. Reports reveal that among the countries like Morocco, Egypt, Turkey and Serbia, one of the countries will be chosen for conducting a short schedule after the main location is finalised.

Reports suggest that Tiger Shroff will be portrayed as a larger-than-life, shirtless hero who will perform daredevil stunts which will be designed by the International team. It is said that Baaghi 3 will entertain the fans more than the earlier versions.

Apart from this, currently, Tiger is busy working for his upcoming film Student of the Year 2 with costars Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday which will hit the theatres on May 10, 2019. The actor will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s untitled film and will share the screens with Vaani Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will appear next in Telugu film Saaho with star Prabhas, which will hit the screens this Independence. She will also share the screens with Sushant Singh Rajput in the Chhichhore, which will release on August 30, 2019. Currently, the actor is also gearing up for Remo D’ Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D with Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan.

