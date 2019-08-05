Baaghi 3: After creating a buzz Baaghi and Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is all set to feature in its sequel Baaghi 3. As per reports, Tiger Shroff will also choreograph some stunts for the highly anticipated film with Shraddha Kapoor. Read the details here–

Baaghi 3: Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are gearing up for the release of his film Baaghi 3. After creating a buzz in films like Heropanti, A Flying Jatt and Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is all set to bring a new type of action in the film. As per reports, Tiger Shroff will choreograph certain stunts in Ahmed Khan’s film Baaghi 3. In an interview, Tiger Shroff revealed that he well provide certain references for some major stunts in the sequel of 2016’s film Baaghi.

Currently, the entire team of the film is working on the script and wants to make all the action scenes as world-class. The lead star also revealed that though nothing can be said as of now, it is sure that the audience will witness some never-seen-before stunts in the film.

Reports also revealed that Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor will appear in the film in the role of an air-hostess. The director and the writer revealed that currently, the team is also working on Shraddha Kapoor’s look as they want to make it interesting. Moreover, director Ahmed Khan’s son Azaan Khan will also do her debut.

Currently, the lead stars are busy with their on-going commitments and will commence with the shoot till the end of August. Shraddha Kapoor is currently shooting for her dance drama Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan. The film is among the much-awaited films which will hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Sonam Bajwa in supporting roles.

Moreover, the actor is also gearing up for her action-thriller film Saaho and romantic-comedy film Chhichhore. Earlier, Saaho was set to release on August 15 but due to additional work of VFX, the release date of the film was postponed to August 30. Meanwhile, Chhichhore will release on September 6.

