Baaghi 3: Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Baagihi 3 in which he will share the screens with Shraddha Kapoor. Recently, the reports revealed that Tiger Shroff will collaborate with Riteish Deshmukh for the first time in the film. Read the entire details here–

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff is all excited to share the screen with Ek Villain actor Riteish Deshmukh in his upcoming film Baaghi 3. Reports reveal that Riteish Deshmukh will play the role of Tiger’s brother in the film. Tiger Shroff is counted amongst the fittest actors who misses no chance impressing his fans with his action-packed performances in his films.

Since his debut in the film industry, Tiger has shared screens with well known actors of the time. In Baaghi 2 he shared the screen with very talented Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee. Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed that he is much excited to work with Riteish who is among the most experienced actors of the industry.

Moreover, the producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala is also very excited to work with Riteish. Together, both the producer and Riteish has rewarded the industry with 5 superhits which include Heyy Babyy and the various instalments of Housefull.

Besides this, Tiger Shroff has also shared space with his very favourite Shraddha Kapoor. Tiger once revealed that Shraddha is a dose of inspiration for him. Moreover, the duo also shared screens with each other in the first instalment of Baaghi franchise. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on March 6, 2020.

In an earlier interview, Tiger mentioned though he is proud to be Jackie Shroff’s son, he wants his father to be known by his name. When the actor entered the film industry, the first challenge for him was to make his own identity.

