Young Bollywood icon Tiger Shroff’s action-thriller Baaghi 2 which opened to a massive amount of Rs 25.10 crore is having a blockbuster run at the Box Office. The film, which stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles, has minted Rs 73.10 crore in just three days of its release. The weekend Box Office collection has made it the second highest weekend grosser of this year breaking any records. The film collecting a whopping amount of Rs 27.60 crore on Sunday making it a total collection of Rs 73.10 crore by far. With these phenomenal figures, the film might break many Box Office records in the coming days.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to social media site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani film and wrote, “#Baaghi2 is a RECORD-SMASHER… East, West, North, South – the film is having a BLOCKBUSTER RUN everywhere… Opening weekend numbers are simply PHENOMENAL… Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 73.10 cr. India biz.” Baaghi 2 is the sequel to 2016 film Baaghi and is a remake of 2016 Telugu movie Kshanam. The previous part featured Shraddha Kapoor and the second part features Disha Patani.

Baaghi 2 has also become the highest opener of 2018, surpassing Padmaavat which had managed to mint Rs 19 crore on day one. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal. Baaghi 2 has been helmed by Ahmed Khan and is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

