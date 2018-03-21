Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which is directed by ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli has been cleared for release in China. The film will soon get a theatrical release in China very soon. However, the release date has not been decided yet.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has been cleared for release in China. The film, which features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty in key roles ill soon get a theatrical release in China very soon. However, the release date has not been decided yet. According to media reports, the action-thriller will be released by EStars Media, which previously handled Baahubali: The Beginning in China. The makers have recently received the clearance certificate for the blockbuster film’s release at the China Box Office.

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was released in India last year in April and did a phenomenal business across the globe. The film earned USD 123 million in China and it will be interesting to see if the sequel is able to break the records of the first film. Previously, many Bollywood films such as PK, Dangal, and Secret Superstar have also performed extremely well at the China Box Office. Recently, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s film Bajrangi Bhaijaan has performed exceptionally well at the China Box Office. However, its Aamir Khan’s Dangal which still remains the highest grossing film in China with the lifetime collection of Rs 1,100 crore.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is an Indian fantasy-action film directed by S. S. Rajamouli and written by his father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. It was produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under the banner Arka Media Works. It will be interesting to see if the action film is able to win hearts in China. Also approved for release in China, is 2017 drama “Hindi Medium”. Featuring Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, the film is set to hit Chinese theatres on April 4.

