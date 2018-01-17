Baahubali is a magnum opus like no other. It’s just not a film, it’s a brand. It became India’s biggest film to minted Rs. 100 crore on the very first day of its release. The movie became a jewel in the crown of Indian film industry and director S. S. Rajamouli's has now been announced to be introduced as a case study in the reputed business school - IIM Ahmedabad.

Baahubali is a magnum opus like no other. It’s just not a film, it’s a brand. It became India’s biggest film to mint as close as Rs. 1800 crores, raked in Rs. 100 crore on the very first day of its release. The historic film which was released in two parts was one of the most anticipated movies of all time with “Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?” trending on every social media platform after the first film ended on a serious cliffhanger.

The movie became a jewel in the crown of Indian film industry and director S. S. Rajamouli’s mega-budget ventured garnered applause all around the world. One of the biggest releases of 2016 and 2017, the movie gave its audiences an experience like never before, with larger than life sets and a gripping storyline. It has been quite a long time since the movie had released, but has that stopped the Rajamouli directorial from setting more records? Not really. Achieving another milestone, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has now been announced to be introduced as a case study in the reputed business school – IIM Ahmedabad.

“I will be introducing Bahubali 2 as a case study in the new academic year and it will essentially focus on the power of a sequel and how a sequel can de-risk the movie as a marketing concept. There is a research from Stanford University which says that a prequel is always considered better than the sequel but a sequel makes more money than a prequel. Sequels make more money because the producers become more marketing savvy based on the success of a prequel,” Professor Bharathan Kandaswamy was quoted as saying by DNA.