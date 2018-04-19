SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is all set to release in China on May 4th. Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the news on his Twitter handle. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj had emerged as the first film to cross Rs 500 crore mark at the box office.

Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj is all set to make its royal entry into Chinese borders. According to a latest report by Variety, the makers of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have received a censor certificate and the film might get a theatrical release on May 4th. Interestingly, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had roared through the Indian box office by emerging as the first film to cross the glorious Rs 500 crore mark. Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the news on Twitter and wrote: “Jus In: #India‘s Biggest Blockbuster #Baahubali2 to release on May 4th in #China.”

After the hit run of Bollywood films like Dangal, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK and Hindi Medium, there are high hopes that magnum opus might create another history at the Chinese box office. Along with winning the hearts of Indian audiences, Baahubali 2 has also outshined at the 64th National awards and won three awards for Best Action Direction, Best Special Effects and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film was bankrolled by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under the banner Arka Media works.

Speaking about the path-breaking of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Filmmaker SS Rajamouli had wrote on his Twitter handle: “Its only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by Baahubali Fans made us cruise through the obstacles. Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past 5 years encouraging us. at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives (sic).”

