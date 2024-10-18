It appears that Baahubali franchisemay be in for another sequel as producer K.E. Gnanavel Raja hinted that work is underway for Baahubali 3

It appears that fans of the Baahubali franchise may have reason to celebrate, as producer K.E. Gnanavel Raja has hinted that work is underway for Baahubali 3. In a recent media interaction, Gnanavel Raja, who distributed the Tamil versions of both Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2, inadvertently revealed that plans for the third installment are in motion.

According to a report from Desimartini, the producer was discussing the importance of allowing a sufficient break before advancing a film franchise. In this context, he mentioned Baahubali 3, stating, “Baahubali 3 is in the planning stages. I found out while discussing with filmmakers last week. They did Baahubali 1 and 2 back-to-back, but they’re now planning Baahubali 3 after a gap.”

A Thoughtful Approach to Sequels

Gnanavel Raja elaborated on the strategy behind developing successful sequels, drawing comparisons with other popular film franchises. He pointed out that taking time to connect with audiences is essential for any sequel’s success. He remarked, “Similarly, Kalki 1 is out, and Kalki 2 will be made after two other movies. Even Salaar and Salaar 2 will have a gap between them. Once the audience connects with the characters, they will enjoy them whenever they are made. Take, for example, Suriya’s Singam series. There was a gap of three to four movies between each installment.”

Contradicting Previous Statements

This revelation comes as a surprise to Baahubali fans, especially since both director S.S. Rajamouli and lead actor Prabhas have previously dismissed rumors regarding Baahubali 3. Currently, Rajamouli is focused on his upcoming project with Mahesh Babu, which is anticipated to be an action-adventure film.

Earlier this year, during the launch of the animated series Baahubali: Crown of Blood, Rajamouli discussed his vision for expanding the Baahubali universe beyond traditional film formats. He expressed interest in branching out into games, anime, and books rather than immediately pursuing another film.