Telugu beauty Anushka Shetty recently shared a glimpse of her first look from her upcoming film Silence which also features R Madhavan. The thriller film is directed by Hemanth Madhuka and is among the highly anticipated films of the year.

Recently, Anushka posted a picture on Instagram showing her first look from the film with a caption in the spotlight soon.

The shooting for the bilingual film started a few days ago in Seattle. Moreover, the film will be shot in English, Tamil and Telugu. The much-awaited movie also features Game of Thrones actor Michael Madsen, who will debut in the film.

In her post, Anushka is looking stunning wearing a nude dress and has further amplified her look with curly hair. This the second time Maddy and Anushka will be sharing the screen together after their film Rendu. After sharing the first glimpse, fans are eagerly waiting for some more shots from the film.

According to a report, Anushka plays a very powerful and different role in her upcoming film. However, the release date of the film is not announced yet. Meanwhile, the lead actor of Silence, R Madhavan posted a video on Instagram where the whole team is enjoying a movie night and watching one of his older films Alipayuthey in Telugu, which was released two decades ago featuring Shalini in the lead.

