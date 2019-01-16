Ever since Prabhas-starrer Saaho has gone on floors, the actor is busy shooting the film. Well, the festive season is on and the actor is making sure to spend some quality time with closed friends and family members. As per reports, the actor will be celebrating Pongal with his dear ones.

This is the much-awaited film of the makers recently released the making of the teaser. Shades of Saaho video was released on Prabhas' birthday. Currently, the actor is busy shooting in Italy under the direction of Jil fame Radha Krishna Kumar

The tentative title of the movie is ‘Amour’ along with Pooja Hegde.

Prabhas became an overnight sensation after the success of Baahubali. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie was the blockbuster hit movie. With a budget of Rs 250 crores, the box-office collected around Rs 1,810 crores.

On January 15, the actor made headlines, not for his professional acclamation. YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s sister YS Sharmila filed a complaint to the police that there is false propaganda on social media where she has been linked her name with Prabhas. The actor who played the lead role in blockbuster Bahubali.

Prabhas is the first south Indian actor to have his own wax statue in Madame Tussaud's wax museum.

His works include Varsham (2004), Chatrapathi (2005), Chakram (2005), Billa (2009), Darling (2010), Mr. Perfect (2011), and Mirchi (2013).

