Baalubali actor Prabhas did not charge usually fee from the makers of Saaho as he believes they have put a lot of effort into the film. The action thriller has been made at the budget of Rs 300 crore. Shraddha and Prabhas starrer is slated to release on August 30.

Prabhas will be seen on silver screens soon with his upcoming action thriller Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series, the film features Shraddha Kapoor opposite Prabhas. The film will be released in Hindi as well as Telugu. Makers of the film have spent around Rs 300 crore on the film which has increased the expectations of fans.

Prabhas got famous after giving a blockbuster hit Baahubali. The movie performed tremendously well at the ticket window and collected huge revenues in India and overseas. As per reports, Prabhas has taken a pay cut for his next release. According to rumours, it was said Prabhas has charged Rs 100 crore for his latest action-drama but the actor denied when asked. He did not charge his usual fee and took a 20% cut. As per Prabhas, his friends worked really hard for the film and had put a lot of effort without thinking of how much they will earn. He couldn’t accept huge remuneration from them.

Talking about the film, Saaho is an action thriller which is slated to release on August 30. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi among others. Makers of the film have releasing posters of the film lately featuring each character. The trailer of the film was released last week and garnered positive reviews from fans. The audience has high expectations from the film after watching Baahubalin series.

On the work front, Prabhas and Shraddha are currently busy promoting their film. Prabhas was seen in movies like Action Jackson, Mirchi and Rebel. Saaho will be Shradhha’s debut film of Soth Indian Cinema.

