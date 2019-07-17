Jersey's Tamil remake: Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati who will be next seen in Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar will be producing the Tamil version of Telugu film Jersey which starred Nani in the lead role.

Jersey’s Tamil remake: Rana Daggubati who rose to fame with mega-budget starrer Baahubali with Prabhas is all set to return back to the Hindi scenes with Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, and many more in Housefull 4.

As news flood in, Ranna Daggubati is all set to produce the Tamil remake of Telugu film Jersey. The Telugu film starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The film also fetaured Harish Kalyan, Satyaraj and Sanusha in pivotal roles.

As speculated, Rana Daggubati has acquired the rights to produce the Tamil remkae of the film Jersey. The orignal film is helemd by Gowtham Tinnanurihe produced by Sithara Eertainemnts. With the Tamil remkae, Rana Daggbati will be making his debut as a producer.

Watch the trailer of Telugu box office hit Jersey here:

Jersey is a story about an aspiring cricketer who wants to build his career mid-age, but due to unemployment his wife funds for all his and their child expenses. And hence they hit a rough patch in their relationship. College lovebirds turned husband-wife will be played by Vishnu Vishal in the Tamil remake. Vishnu has been a part of cricket film earlier too titled Jeeva.

Vishnu Vishal on the work front will be next seen in FIR. The movie will mark as the nineteenth film of his career. Taking to his Instagram handle Vishnu Vishal shared the first poster with the caption Herez my next…#vv19 💪💪

