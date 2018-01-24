Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty stated that heroes deserved to be paid more in cinema because heroes work hard in the hero-oriented films. Shetty reportedly also stated that if a movie fails at the box office, the blame falls on the hero and affects him but doesn't affect the image of the heroine. The Telugu and Tamil film industries pay much higher salaries to actresses than the Malayalam and Kannada ones (these industries are smaller too) but even then this is nowhere close to what a hero charges. In this scenario, Anushka Shetty, who is one of the top Telugu actresses, making this statement does seem out of place.

While actresses in Hollywood – and now in India – are talking about the gender pay gap and how women should be paid on par with men, one top South Indian actress made a somewhat shocking statement. Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty stated that heroes deserved to be paid more in cinema because heroes work hard in the hero-oriented films. She reportedly also stated that if a movie fails at the box office, the blame falls on the hero and affects him but doesn’t affect the image of the heroine. Anushka Shetty was speaking at an event on Wednesday in Kochi to promote her upcoming Tamil-Telugu film ‘Bhaagamathie’ which is also releasing in Malayalam.

Her statement about the gender pay gap in the film industry being fair would possibly irk a lot of people. Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Kangana Ranaut have slammed the film industry for the slant towards male actors as far as remuneration goes. In fact, The Women in Cinema Collective was formed by women in the Malayalam film industry to also address gender pay gap issue. Malayalam actresses like Rima Kallingal and Parvathy have also expressed their displeasure with the existing system. Even if an actress in Bollywood or the south film industry is able to carry off a film on her shoulders and delivers hits, she still doesn’t get paid anywhere close to what a hero does.

The Telugu and Tamil film industries pay much higher salaries to actresses than the Malayalam and Kannada ones (these industries are smaller too) but even then this is nowhere close to what a hero charges. In this scenario, Anushka Shetty, who is one of the top Telugu actresses, making this statement does seem out of place. While many actresses are fighting sexism, patriarchy, gender pay gap and even the casting couch in the film industry, one of their own stating that heroes deserve more money could be rubbing salt in existing wounds.