Baahubali director Rajamouli's son Karthikey has engaged with Pooja Prasad. Karthikey shared the good news in a Twitter post. In the photograph, he can be seen smiling with Pooja. In the caption, he wrote that he was very excited to start his new phase of his life.

The wedding season is on in Bollywood and looks like Tollywood has also been caught under the fever. Baahubali director S S Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya have exchanged the rings to Jagapathi Babu’s niece Pooja Prasad in a private ceremony. Sharing the good news on Twitter, Karthikeya wrote that he was very excited to dive into his new phase of life. There are several photographs that are surfacing on the internet.

At the ceremony, the couple opted to wear traditional attire. Karthikeya wore a light mustard coloured sherwani and looked handsome. While Pooja wore a bright pink silk Anarkali. Pooja looked beautiful as ever in the outfit. We must say the couple looked absolutely beautiful together.

Yesss!! Very excited to dive into this new phase of my life with the love of my life! Pooja❤️

Thank you for the all love that you have been pouring. Can’t thank you all enough! Love always! ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/FybOavQosD — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) September 5, 2018

For the uninitiated, Karthikeya is Rajamouli’s stepson but the family never felt like he was not a biological son. Yes, in an interview to a media house, a couple of years ago, Rajamouli’s wife Rama said that no one in the family felt that Karthikeya was not the biological son of Rajamouli. This only proved that how deep Rajamouli and Karthikeya’s bond is.

Talking about Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya, he had been assisting his dad in the direction and production departments on all his movies since Magadheera. Besides this, all-rounder and multitalented Karthikey had also ventured into business and co-owns a restaurant and the Nalgonda Eagles Kabaddi team in the Telangana Premiere Kabaddi.

While Pooja Prasad is a popular Carnatic singer and has also crooned various devotional albums. On the other hand, Rajamouli will be busy in shooting #RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in key roles produced under the banner of DVV Entertainments. The movie will be made on the budget of Rs 300 crore. The film will release the film in 2020.

Coming back to the good news of Rajamouli’s son’s engagement, congratulations and hearty wishes to the couple. Talking about the wedding, the couple will probably marry in December.

