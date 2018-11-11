RRR: The shooting for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR started today after a grand event in Hyderabad today. The film casts south superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR and the shooting was first clapped by South megastar Chiranjeevi. Here are the inside pictures of the upcoming film RRR grand function.

Ace film director SS Rajamouli, who made the super hit blockbuster Baahubali and Baahubali 2, is all set with his new project named RRR. The will casts south superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Earlier, the filmmaker had told the media that his next film will be launched in a grand fashion in November. Today, in Hyderabad, a grand function was held where the cast of the film including Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Rajmouli himself and icons of Telugu cinema Chiranjeevi was present.

After the inaugural pooja and seeking the blessings from God, megastar Chiranjeevi clap for the first sceen of the movie and officially gave green signal to the shooting of the film. The film trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh in a Tweet said, “And here’s the BIGGG NEWS… #Baahubali director SS Rajamouli starts his next film today… Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan… Produced by DVV Danayya.”

Here are some pictures from the grand event of upcoming film RRR:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More