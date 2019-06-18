Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s next movie RRR breaks records: Overseas theatrical rights sold for Rs 70 crore

Director Rajamouli RRR: SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR is set to hit the theatres on July 30, 2020. The movie will also see actor Alia Bhatt and Ajay Davgn, playing pivotal roles in the movie.

Director Rajamouli RRR: Ram Charan and Junior NT Rama Rao starrer RRR have broken all records by sweeping in a massive 70 crores from the sales of its overseas theatrical rights. This achievement has set up new benchmarks in the industry. RRR which is one of India’s big budget movie has already been underway and is completing major schedules of the film. The action period drama will also see major Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role along with Ram Charan and Junior NT Rama Rao.

Director and Screenwriter SS Rajamouli’s movies have been highly appreciated and have garnered a lot of international attention. With movies like Bahubali and Magadheera in his list of work, the audiences and the critics are sure that his next movie RRR will also be one of the highest grossing Indian films worldwide. Distributors seem to have full faith in the success of RRR too and believe that it’ll be received well by the international market. RRR is being produced under the banner of DVV entertainment and the movie has the budget of Rs. 350 to 400 crores.

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama, played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem which will be played by actor NT Rama Rao Junior.the story revolves around their fight against the colonial Britishers nizam of Hyderabad. There has been a lot of buzz around the movie and most likely the poster and the title of the movie is expected to be released on August 15, 2019.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has already completed with its first schedule at the beginning of the year and is busy with the shooting of its second schedule. the movie is set to be released worldwide in 10 Indian languages on July 30, 2020.

