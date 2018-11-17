Tamanna Bhatia is currently promoting her upcoming Tollywood film Next Enti opposite Sandeep Kishan and Navdeep. Bankrolled under the banner T-series and helmed by Bollywood director Kunal Kohli of Fanna and Hum Tum, who is making his south debut with Next Enti. In the movie, Sandeep will portray the role of a charming playboy and Tamanna will be representing modern girl character with bold dialogues.

Tollywood actress Tamannah Bhatia who made a mark in the Bollywood industry worldwide with her mesmerizing performance in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is all set to return to the silver screens with her film next enti. The social media sensation with 6.6 million followers has taken the internet by storm with her latest photoshoots. Talking about Tamanna’s latest picture she is dressed in a red sleeveless top with a beautiful red colored knee length skirt. She has complemented her look with kohled eyes, nude lipstick, and golden eyeshadow. Shared a few hours ago, the picture has already garnered 148k likes and the count seems unstoppable. The comments section is jampacked with appreciations for her ethereal beauty.

On the work front, Tamanna is currently promoting her upcoming Tollywood film Next Enti opposite Sandeep Kishan and Navdeep. Bankrolled under the banner T-series and helmed by Bollywood director Kunal Kohli of Fanna and Hum Tum, who is making his south debut with Next Enti. In the movie, Sandeep will portray the role of a charming playboy and Tamanna will be representing modern girl character with bold dialogues.

Tamanna has been honored with many awards for her mesmerizing performance among which she has also received South scope awards for South India’s most admired celebrity for her work in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The movie is set to release this December. Check out the official teaser here:

