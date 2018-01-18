Prabhas who rose to fame with Baahubali might star with Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone in an upcoming Bollywood film. Prabhas will be next seen in Sujeeth's Saaho which is still in the making. Saaho, an action thriller, will see faces from Bollywood like Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Apparently, the makers of Saaho are keen that like Baahubali, Saaho should appeal to a pan-Indian audience.

Baahubali became the biggest release in 2016 and 2017 and grossed more than Rs. 1500 crore. This periodic megahit made Prabhas who played the lead role in the film a household name and a heartthrob for millions of fans. But, since Baahubali, Prabhas has been MIA from our theatre screens. But he will be seen in Sujeeth’s Saaho which is still in the making. There is a new buzz that the actor might star opposite the current diva Deepika Padukone in his next film, which will be a Bollywood film, reports a leading daily.

According to reports, the Baahubali star had approved this project three years ago. The makers have approached Deepika, but she is still to give her nod, the report adds. If things do not work out with her, the makers are also reportedly considering Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for the role. While most of the star cast has been released, there was much talk about who would star opposite him in the film with many expecting Anushka Shetty to join Saaho. who later withdrew to be a part of a big budget Tamil film. Soon, it came to light that the makers of Saaho were trying for an A-lister from Bollywood and finally zeroed in on Shraddha Kapoor, who signed on the dotted line reportedly at a huge sum of Rs 5 crore.

The first look of Saaho was released on Prabhas' birthday on October 23, 2017. It shows a mysterious Prabhas donning a mask that serves as a perfect tease to the masses.