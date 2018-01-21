Pabhas who rose to stardom after Baahubali became a box-office success is one of the ruling heartthrobs in the industry right now. He will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor this year in Sujeeth’s Saaho. The rumours of him dating Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty have been going around for quite some time. His uncle Krishnam Raju known as Rebel Star confirmed that Prabhas will get married this year as per reports.

Baahubali star Prabhas became a household name after the movie became a box-office sensation in 2017. The movies grossed over Rs. 1500 crore and Prabhas with his raw machismo and attractive physique became the heartthrob of the country. The actor will return to the screens after a long wait in Sujeeth’s Hindi-Telgu film Saaho which will star Shraddha Kapoor opposite him. For quite some time now, Prabhas has been rumored to be dating Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty and the rumors of his marriage have been actively going around.

According to media reports it looks like the Baahubali actor might finally get hitched this year. His uncle Krishnam Raju has said that Prabhas might get married this year while talking to reporters on the occasion of his birthday, the renowned Telugu who is knows as the Rebel Star also spoke about several other issues. Taking questions about Prabhas’ wedding, he said, “It is embarrassing a bit to answer this question in every interview. Prabhas will get married this year. He is willing to.”

The rumours of Anushka Shetty and Prabhas peaked after he got the actress a luxury car for her birthday. The actress, on the other hand, gifted him a designer watch. While they have been spotted together at public functions, the duo have always maintained that they are just good friends. “Anushka and I had decided that we’ll never let dating rumours about us do the rounds. We are family friends for 9 years. We are good friends. We know each other for years,” Prabhas said in an earlier interview. We are eagerly awaiting the confirmation on the news, as this becomes the biggest wedding after Virat-Anushka.