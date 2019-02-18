Good news for fans, Baahubali stars Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati will be next seen sharing the screens in Hemant Madhukar film Silence. It is said that the shoot for the movie shall begin from March and can also feature some Hollywood actors. The movie is a horror-thriller film which will also feature R Madhavan.

After creating an International buzz, the movie Baahubali ruled over the fans heart for quite a long time. The stars of the movie Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty became very famous and garnered a lot of recognition after performing brilliantly in the movie. Not only, in India, but the actors were also counted among the global stars as well. Talking about the fans, from a long time, the fans wanted to see the star cast together on-screen but there was no such opportunity flourishing. As per reports, there is a good news for the fans, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati will be again reuniting for their upcoming movie Silence. It is said that the movie is likely to go on floors in March. As per reports, Rana Daggubati will be seen portraying a serious and crucial role in the film.

It is expected that the official announcement will be made soon. It is also said that the movie Silence will be a horror-thriller movie and will also feature R Madhavan hitting the screens in a lead role opposite Anushka Shetty. Reports also say that the movie will be shooted in US and it is also said that Hollywood stars can also feature in the film as they are very much keen after they came to know that Anushka Shetty will play a lead role. The movie will be directed by Hemant Madhukar and produced by Kona Venkat.

