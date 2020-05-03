Baarish 2: Television actress Asha Negi is all set to astonish her fans with the second season of the most-awaited web series Baarish on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. It is a romantic drama that narrates the love story of a simple couple in the most unusual manner. The web series features Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi as Anuj Mehta and Gauravi Karmakar in lead roles.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Asha Negi opened up about her first kiss scene in Baarish 2. Asha revealed that the makers made sure that all their kiss scenes didn’t appear as steamy or hot as the story is all about an innocent and simple couple. Revealing about her experience, Asha Negi said that since it was her first kiss scene, she was shy and was feeling awkward. She revealed that when they were shooting, Sharman and her director was trying head to toe to make her feel comfortable.

Asha also said that she agreed to do such a scene as she didn’t want to limit herself or restrict herself in the same type of roles as an actor. She further added that she is quite happy about the second season as the first season received a lot of love and after the trailer release, there is a lot of buzz around season 2 as well.

Watch Baarish 2 trailer here—

The second season is all set to release on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 on May 6, 2020. Some days back, Asha Negi was also making headlines for her breakup with boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani. The duo dated each other for 7 years and as per the reports, both of them are now separated. Though, there is no confirmation from both the parties but the two keep sharing cryptic posts.

