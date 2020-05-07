Audiences have given a mixed response to Sharman Joshi, Asha Negi starrer Baarish 2. The second season of Baarish started streaming on AltBalaji and Zee5 a few hours back.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the makers of the much-loved show Baarish starring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi have dropped the second season to keep the viewers engaged and hooked. In the second season, we see Sharman and Asha’s characters Anuj and Gauravi exploring various facets of their married life, which is filled with its own share of ups and downs. We seen them falling in love and then out of love, making the audiences wonder whether they will be able save their marriage or fall apart.

Baarish 2 started streaming on Alt Balaji and Zee5 a few hours back and the reviews have already started pouring in social media. Looking at the reviews, it is evident that fans are divided over Baarish 2. While some absolutely loved the second season, there are also a section of the audience who think that it could not do justice to the previous season.

One of the fan complained that Baarish 2 is quite disappointing. What was it and what has it turned into. There is no connection between the two seasons. The first season was all rosy but the second season lacks the feel. Another complained about the background score, editing and the story. On the contrary, there are some who have started demanding for a season 3 already.

Completed 2 episodes of #Baarish2 at @ZEE5Premium

U make me disappointed..

Kya tha show or kya bna diya..

Koi connection nahi..

1st season was like sab khila khila tha..sab ache se acting kar rahe the..

Yaha sab bhag rahe hai..i can't get that feel which was there during 1st..😕 — 💫ᎮᏒëëţ✿ (@Seerat_17) May 6, 2020

Episode 5 and episode 11 made me emotional…@TheSharmanJoshi @AshaNegi7 You guys are too good!!#Baarish2 — ✨ (@_butterxfly) May 6, 2020

okay so gauravi’s dad’s background music is so annoying. it’s like super extra dramatic & they keep on playing it for no reason whatsoever. 😬 #baarish2 — Raksha. (@xAngelWingz) May 7, 2020

i remember not skipping a single second of the 1st season but in this one i was waiting for it to finish, the characters seemed so out of place & the final editing tauba the editor tried so many different colorings i was annoyed after a point 🙄 #Baarish2 — 𝒎 𝒂 𝒊 𝒆 𝒔 𝒕 𝒉 𝒆 𝒕 𝒊 𝒄. (@maicreationsx) May 6, 2020

binged 6 episodes of #Baarish2 at a stretch,,,,im not liking the story now yikesss — ˑ (@belikesami) May 7, 2020

Watch #Baarish2 today and it's amazing. That true love with some twists is Fabulous. I wish that Baarish come season 3 also 😄@ektarkapoor @altbalaji @AshaNegi7 @TheSharmanJoshi — Isha garg (@IshagargIsha) May 6, 2020

Finally it started raining again #Baarish2 started streaming on @altbalaji @ZEE5India ❤️

My very favorite @AshaNegi7 di looked extremely adorable throughout the season1 and now we've upgraded version of @TheSharmanJoshi sir 😜. All the best to the entire cast and crew. Love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mMMKd1d2wU — Suyog Potdar (@SuyogSays) May 6, 2020

Baarish 3 also features a cameo by veteran actor Jeetendra. Speaking about sharing the screen space with him, Sharman Joshi recently said in an interview with a news portal that they were very excited when they came to know about it. Having him on sets was a different experience all together. He would share so many personal and professional stories and made the shooting days so happier. The actor added that Jeetendra would hang around the sets even when he had no scenes. Everyone was always in high spirits because of his presence on sets.

