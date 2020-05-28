Baarish star Asha Negi is among the most promising actors of the Television industry. From her innocence and talent, Asha Negi experimented with a lot of roles on-screens and misses no chance of making her fans go gaga with her looks on Instagram. Recently, during an interaction with a media portal, Asha Negi opened up about her journey so far in the industry and her struggles. She revealed that when she entered the industry her friends and family supported her in every thick and thin.

During the conversation, Asha Negi also opened up about the most difficult scene of her recently released web series Baarish 2 and said that the scene where Gauravi is seen fighting with Anuj and tells him that she just wants his love and time not money and expensive gifts and in return Anuj (Sharman Joshi) kisses her was the most difficult part to shoot as she was in a angry mood and that time when he kisses was very difficult as the scene required to immediately change her mood.

Moreover, the hottie also spilled the beans on how she handles hate comments on social media and criticism. The actress revealed that initially, she used to get affected but later she became normal with the fact that not all people can love you. While some will praise you but others might hate you as well. She said at that time she decided not to take things personally and now she doesn’t care about such comments.

She also opened up about her obstacles and said that she attended no acting schools or took workshops before coming to Mumbai. She revealed that she was lucky enough that her every costar made her learn something new and when she did Bade Ache Lagte Hai, it was a big achievement for her.

