Baarish 2: The teaser of Asha Negi, Sharman Joshi starrer Baarish 2 is finally out. In the second season of Alt Balaji's show Baarish, Sharman and Asha's character Anuj and Gauravi explore various facets of their married life.

After an overwhelming response to the first season, Alt Balaji’s Baarish featuring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi is all set to make a comeback on the OTT platform amid coronavirus lockdown. The teaser of Baarish 2 dropped today and it promises to take you on an emotional roller-coaster journey. Even though the run time of the teaser is 1 minute and 12 seconds, it captures all the high and low points of the couple’s love story.

After slow and gradual start to their relationship in the first season, we see Sharman and Asha’s character Anuj and Gauravi exploring multiple facets of married life. Baarish 2 puts the stakes higher as it is packed with steamy moments. However, their love story takes a dramatic turn after they decide to file for divorce. Veteran actor Jeetendra also makes a cameo in Baarish 2 teaser.

Building up the right momentum, Baarish 2 leaves certain questions in mind, which will be hopefully clarified after the release of its trailer on April 29, 2020. Directed by Nandita Mehra and penned by Aayush Aggarwal, Baarish has been developed by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of AltBalaji.

While Baarish was created for OTT, the show premiered on Zee Tv on March 25 as a substitute to show re-runs since the shooting of all television and web shows has come to a halt due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Will Baarish 2 manage to live up to the expectations of the audience? We’d only know once the latest season launches on AltBalaji.

