Baarish: Mahira Sharma has shared a poster of upcoming song Baarish with Paras Chhabra she said that her first cover with Paras Chhabra is coming soon. Check the poster, Mahira added a hashtag Pahira.

Baarish: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have also become talk of the town during Bigg Boss season 13. Mahira Sharma was alleged for sharing relationship by Paras Chhabra by ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri and Mahindra has also become the reason for the breakup of a forever couple. Whereas Mahira claimed that Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have only shared friendship there is nothing else in between them.

But there is no doubt that the fans love their chemistry and the love both of them together. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill would also be quoted together but they did not go a long way. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have done a lot for each other inside the show. But now they have turned the friendship into professional world. the fans need not to wait for Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma as they are going to share the screen space as their first song Barish is going to release soon.

The song is coming soon as Mahira Sharma shared the poster of the song it says that Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D’Souza have given the voice for the song. Music and lyrics have been done by Tony Kakkar whereas the song has been directed by Dhruval Patel.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma showed the chemistry inside the Bigg Boss house now this is the real-time to showcase their chemistry and love in front of the audience. Because they all are going to judge on the basis of their performance. It will be interesting to see if the audience will love the chemistry of this new couple.

