Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma chemistry who was a boon for all Bigg Boss fans. The fans have appreciated the chemistry and loved the friendship inside the Bigg Boss house. Throughout the Bigg Boss season 13 journey, they have been the only couple who stuck for each other throughout the season. Paras and Mahira Sharma supported each other even for the smallest thing during the Bigg Boss journey.

Paras and Mahira are known for their friendship not just inside the Bigg Boss house but also outside into the professional world. Well, Mahira Sharma always denied her feelings for Paras Chhabra she always said that Paras and Mahira are just good friends and there is nothing else. Although Paras Chhabra himself saying that he only likes Mahira Sharma and she is the perfect personality that he wanted in her life.

Mahira Sharma and Paras have recently walked together in a music video called Baarish. Indeed it was a big hit and continuously trending on number 1 on YouTube. The couple set the stage on fire as the song Baarish made the audience crazy for it. It seems that Bigg Boss contestants are trying hard in the music videos.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana also busy in making a music video that is going to release on the 17th of March. But before that Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have to boom this stage with their extravagant performance. Now it will be interesting to see if Asim and Himanshi would be able to give them competition or not.

