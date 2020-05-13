Television actor Asha Negi has currently become the talk of the town after the release of the second season of the highly-anticipated web series Baarish. From her innocence and her phenomenal acting skills, no doubt the hottie won many hearts, and further her recently released web series is also receiving a lot of praise on social media. Recently, there are reports that Asha Negi has parted ways with her boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani after dating him for six years.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Asha Negi opened up on breakup rumours and said that just like people fall apart, relationships also fall apart. She added that one has love and compassion for the only one person and that can never die. She said that from her side, compassion, and respect will always be there. She ended saying that she doesn’t want to discuss anything more about her personal life.

Earlier, a report said that from a long time things were not well between the two. Currently, both of them have broken up and are seeing whether this is working for both of them. Reports also reveal that Rithvik has moved out of the house, since the time he went to Spain for his trip. Moreover, it has been more than a month that they are not living together. Asha and Rithvik met each other on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta and fall in love with each other at that time.

On the work front, Asha Negi first appeared in Sapnon Se Bhara Naina in 2010. Post to which, she appeared in Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Pavitra Rsihta, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and many more. Further, there are reports that she might also appear in her first film Ludu, helmed by Anurag Basu in the upcoming year.

