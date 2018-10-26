Baazaar box office collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh, Rohan Mehra starrer stock trading film is finally in theatres now. According to Baazaar box office collection predictions made by film critic and trade analyst in the industry, Baazaar is expected to garner over Rs 2 to 2.5 crore on the first day.

Saif Ali Khan is all set to entertain his huge fan following with his upcoming film Baazaar. Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh, Rohan Mehra starrer Baazaar is finally in theatres now. Set in the backdrop of the stock market, Gauravv K. Chawla directorial is based on the story of Mumbai’s city life. Bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu G. Bhojwani, Ishan Saksena, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Sunil Shah, Ajay Kapoor, Baazaar is made under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Emmay Entertainment.

According to film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar, Sacred Games actor Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar will do average at the box office. He further added that with Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun doing well at the box office, Radhika Apte’s Baazaar based on stock trading is predicted to garner between Rs 2 to 2.5 crore on the first day. The trade analyst even said that it depends on the word of mouth in the evening shows.

Well, the film is surely going to face a lot of competition at the box office as not just Anshumann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho but Sharman Joshi-starrer Kaashi, Nargis Fakhri and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 5 Weddings and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Dassehra are also hitting the screens today.

Baazaar box office collection Day 1 LIVE Updates:

