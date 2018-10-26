Saif Ali Khan is all set to entertain his huge fan following with his upcoming film Baazaar. Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh, Rohan Mehra starrer Baazaar is finally in theatres now. Set in the backdrop of the stock market, Gauravv K. Chawla directorial is based on the story of Mumbai’s city life. Bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu G. Bhojwani, Ishan Saksena, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Sunil Shah, Ajay Kapoor, Baazaar is made under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Emmay Entertainment.
According to film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar, Sacred Games actor Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar will do average at the box office. He further added that with Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun doing well at the box office, Radhika Apte’s Baazaar based on stock trading is predicted to garner between Rs 2 to 2.5 crore on the first day. The trade analyst even said that it depends on the word of mouth in the evening shows.
Well, the film is surely going to face a lot of competition at the box office as not just Anshumann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho but Sharman Joshi-starrer Kaashi, Nargis Fakhri and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 5 Weddings and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Dassehra are also hitting the screens today.
Baazaar box office collection Day 1 LIVE Updates:
Live Blog
Amaal Mallik on Baazaar.
#Bazaar directed by my genius friend @gauravvkchawla comes out tomo— Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) October 25, 2018
Some stellar performances by #SaifAliKhan @rohanvmehra @IChitrangda @radhika_apte
All the best to the team @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @EmmayEntertain @KytaProductions
Editor @z_maahir
Bollywood newbie Rohan Mehra receives love from the audience.
What a great debut by @rohanvmehra !!— فراس (@Feras_Zadjali) October 25, 2018
One of the best debuts i’ve seen, I’m sure you will shine in future ..
You’ve totally nailed it as Rizwan in #Baazaar 😍👏🏻
Saif Ali Khan fans on Baazaar.
#SaifAliKhan is back and how!! #Baazaar is that perfect thriller we haven’t seen in a long time. Kudos to the team to have executed this layered subject so deftly! Crazy good!!— Shikha Singhi (@s_h_i_k_h_a) October 26, 2018
Manmarziyaan actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his official Twitter handle to wish luck to his friends.
It's a big day for you @gauravvkchawla , a day many years in the making. Make it count!— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 26, 2018
Ride the wave my brother. #Baazaar