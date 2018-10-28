Baazaar box office collection day 3 LIVE Updates: Saif Ali Khan, Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh, Anika Malhotra, Sonia Balani and Pawan Chopra starrer Baazaar is expected to garner Rs 5 crore in the opening week. Helmed by Gauravv K. Chawla, the film is bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Kyta Productions, Emmay Entertainment and B4U Movies under Emmay Entertainment, Kyta Production, B4U Motion Pictures and Viacom18 Motion Pictures banners.

Baazaar box office collection day 3: Saif Ali Khan, Chitrnagada Singh and Radhika Apte starrer Baazaar which was released on Friday, October 26, had managed to garner Rs 3.07 crore at the box office. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share a tweet stating that Baazaar had an extremely poor start on an opening day but the film seems to pick up the pace during the course of the day. The movie has so far garnered negative reactions from the audience.

According to film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar, Baazaar is not expected to earn good digits at the box office. Johar was noted saying that it is Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who is driving the movie. The makers of the film have tried to target the Gujarati community and it is expected to earn something between Rs 2-2.5 crore on the releasing date. He further added that it depends on the reviews and the word of mouth that film will collect good digits or not.

Gauravv K. Chawla directorial, Baazaar is bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Kyta Productions, Emmay Entertainment and B4U Movies. Made under the banners of Emmay Entertainment, Kyta Production, B4U Motion Pictures and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, business crime drama film stars Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh, Anika Malhotra, Sonia Balani and Pawan Chopra. Based on the backdrop of money, power and business, Baazaar which was released on October 26, is based on the stock market.

Baazaar box office collection day 3 LIVE Updates:

Live Blog

