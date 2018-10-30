Baazaar box office collection day 4 LIVE Updates: Saif Ali Khan, Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh-starrer Baazaar has managed to garner Rs 13.63 crore at the box office. Helmed by Gauravv K. Chawla, the business crime drama film is bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Kyta Productions, Emmay Entertainment and B4U Movies.

Baazaar box office collection day 4 LIVE Updates: Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar was released on October 26, this year. Ever since the release, Baazaar has been going slow at the box office. The movie had a slow start and opened at Rs 3.07 crore but gradually, the film performed well on the weekend and could manage to collect Rs 4.10 crore on day 3 and Rs 4.76 crore on Sunday i.e. day 3. With a grand total of Rs 11.93 crore at the box office, Baazaar is expected to earn Rs 15 crore in the coming week.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the box office digits with the audience. With a normal weekday decline on the fourth day of its release, the film is expected to lead at the box office till Diwali. Soon after the release of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer Thugs Of Hindostan, it will be difficult for Baazaar to collect good digits after the release of TOH. The film managed to earn Rs 1.70 crore on Monday i.e. October 29, this year.

#Baazaar registers the normal weekday decline [44.63%] on Day 4… Mumbai circuit continues to lead and will be driving its biz till #TOH arrives in #Diwali… Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.76 cr, Mon 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 13.63 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2018

Helmed by Gauravv K. Chawla, the business crime drama film is bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Kyta Productions, Emmay Entertainment and B4U Movies. Made under the banners of Emmay Entertainment, Kyta Production, B4U Motion Pictures and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the film is the debut movie of Rohan Mehra. Baazaar stars Saif Ali Khan, Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh, Raddheya Mahendru, Anika Malhotra, Sonia Balani, Pawan Chopra, Denzil Smith, Karam Singh Chhabra, Sai Gundewar and Gaurav Sharma.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More