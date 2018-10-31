Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh-starrer business crime drama Baazaar, which was released worldwide on October 26, is expected to show a slight decline in the earnings on the fifth day of its release. Baazaar, which opened to an average amount of Rs 3.07 crore, earned Rs 1.70 crore on Monday and is now expected to witness a downfall in the midweek at the box office

Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh-starrer business crime drama Baazaar, which was released worldwide on October 26, is expected to show a slight decline in the earnings on the fifth day of its release. Baazaar, which opened to an average amount of Rs 3.07 crore, earned Rs 1.70 crore on Monday and is now expected to witness a downfall in the midweek at the box office. Although the film received critically acclaimed and the director was appreciated to choose a different plot for a Bollywood film, seems that the Saif Ali Khan starrer failed to gather commercial success at the box office. The film has been helmed by Gauravv K. Chawla

The fate of the film will be decided in this week and whether it will be able to survive at the box office or not. The other films at the box office such as Badhaai Ho have been going strong and has earned over 85 crore. Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte were last seen together in the first Netflix original Indian web series titled Sacred Games which became a huge success on the digital platform. Saif Ali Khan will be next seen playing the role of an Afghan warrior in filmmaker Navdeep Singh’s next thriller drama which is yet untitled.

#Baazaar registers the normal weekday decline [44.63%] on Day 4… Mumbai circuit continues to lead and will be driving its biz till #TOH arrives in #Diwali… Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.76 cr, Mon 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 13.63 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2018

He will also begin shooting for the next season of Sacred Games in which he is playing the role of a cop named Sartaj Singh.

