Baazaar box office collection Day 7: Saif Ali Khan, Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh-starrer has so far garnered Rs 18.05 crore at the box office. Helmed by Gauravv K. Chawla, the film is bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Kyta Productions, Emmay Entertainment and B4U Movies.

Baazaar box office collection Day 7: Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest updates about Saif Ali Khan’s latest movie Baazaar. The film that was released on October 26 has so far garnered Rs 18.05 crore at the box office. With a slow start at the box office and Ayushmann Khurrana’s another hit Badhaai Ho already doing wonders in the theatres, Baazaar opened at Rs 3.07 crore at the box office. During the weekend, Chitrangada Singh starrer could manage to earn Rs 8.86 crore.

Saif Ali Khan was recently noted talking about his character in the film Baazaar. The actor said that his role in the film was challenging for various reasons. Apart from exploring a subject centred around the stock market, Saif Ali Khan’s character was very layered with shades of grey. He thinks it was a risk and he is glad that it paid off. While Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan Mehra who made his Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan-starrer Baazaar feels that he is an outsider despite being his son. He further added that no one even knew that he existed. He feels that he never received any special treatment from anyone in the industry.

