Baazaar movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates: After a series of setbacks, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is back on the big screen with an interesting release titled Baazaar. Deemed as a financial thriller, Baazaar revolves around the ups and downs in the stock market. Helmed by Gauravv K Chawla, the film is bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Kyta Productions, Emmay Entertainment and B4U Movies.
Starring Saif Ali Khan in lead role, the film also stars Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles. As the film hits the screens today, the film is receiving a positive reaction from the film critics.
However, it will be the audience’s verdict that will decide the fate of the film. According to early trade estimates, Saif Ali Khan-starrer is expected to earn Rs 2-2.5 crore on the opening day at the box office.
With this, the film will be clashing with Neil Nitin Mukesh-starrer Dasshera and Poonam Pandey and Shakti Kapoor-starrer erotic thriller The Journey Of Karma. Looking at the buzz around the film, Baazaar is expected to outshine both the films at the box office. Before this, the actor was seen in films like Kaalakaandi and Chef.
Have a look at Bazaar movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates here:
Twitterati is all praises for Saif Ali Khan's financial thriller Baazaar. The film is being considered as his best performance till date.
#Bazaar is an intelligent film with it's heart in the right place!It's easily 1 of #SaifAliKhan s best performance, @rohanvmehra is such a natural ,what a confident debut,great writing, @gauravvkchawla has aced it! @EmmayEntertain your stocks definitely going to fly after this 1— Shaad Randhawa (@Shaadrandhawa) October 25, 2018
Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem extends his best wishes for Saif Ali Khan-starrer Baazaar on social media.
#bazaar out today .. hearing great things about it .. shine mere dost @gauravvkchawla .. aapka stock humesha high rahe .. watching it as soon as I get a break here in Lucknow.. all the luck @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani #saifalikhan @radhika_apte @rohanvmehra— Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) October 26, 2018
In his review shared on his official Twitter account, the film critic has also praised the performances of Radhika Apte, Rohan Mehra, Chitrangda Singh and Gaurav Chawla.
Story 👏— RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) October 24, 2018
Screenplay 💪
Direction 👌
Cinematography 🤘
Performances 👍👍👍👍👍@radhika_apte you are like water, you shape up according to role superbly. @rohanvmehra very promising Rizwan @IChitrangda perfect wife @gauravvkchawla Nailed it Man #bazaar
MUST WATCH#RjAlok
Film critic RJ Alok praises Saif Ali Khan-starrer financial thriller Baazaar. In his review, he stated that the actor has delivered one of his best performances.
So big question since years in my mind was , when wil Saif Ali Khan deliver his Best like Langada Tyagi , and I got my answer with SHAKUN KOTHARI ,— RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) October 24, 2018
Brilliant performance in #Bazaar
Bazaar Chaalu Che !!
Kudos @gauravvkchawla @nikkhiladvani @madhubhojwani @monishaadvani #RjAlok