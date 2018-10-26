Baazaar movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan-starrer financial thriller Baazaar has hit the theatrical screens today, i.e October 26. Helmed by Gauravv K Chawla, Bazaar revolves around the ups and downs in the financial market. According to the latest buzz, the film is expected to get a good start at the box office.

Baazaar movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates: After a series of setbacks, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is back on the big screen with an interesting release titled Baazaar. Deemed as a financial thriller, Baazaar revolves around the ups and downs in the stock market. Helmed by Gauravv K Chawla, the film is bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Kyta Productions, Emmay Entertainment and B4U Movies.

Starring Saif Ali Khan in lead role, the film also stars Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles. As the film hits the screens today, the film is receiving a positive reaction from the film critics.

However, it will be the audience’s verdict that will decide the fate of the film. According to early trade estimates, Saif Ali Khan-starrer is expected to earn Rs 2-2.5 crore on the opening day at the box office.

With this, the film will be clashing with Neil Nitin Mukesh-starrer Dasshera and Poonam Pandey and Shakti Kapoor-starrer erotic thriller The Journey Of Karma. Looking at the buzz around the film, Baazaar is expected to outshine both the films at the box office. Before this, the actor was seen in films like Kaalakaandi and Chef.

Have a look at Bazaar movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates here:

