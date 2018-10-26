Baazaar movie review: After a series of setbacks, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has made a strong comeback with financial thriller Baazaar that has hit the cinema screens today. Helmed by Gauravv K Chawla, Baazaar has received a thumbs-up from the film critics and is deemed as one of Saif's best performances. Baazaar also stars Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh and Rohan Mehra in prominent roles.

In his review, Film critic Rachit Gupta writing for Times Of India gave the film 3.5 stars and noted that Saif Ali Khan-starrer is a complete entertainer. Even the audience who are habitual of watching love stories or family sagas will enjoy watching Baazaar that revolves around money, money and money. With the highlight of the film being Saif Ali Khan, Bazaar is an edgy story that unfolds in completely different settings.

Hiren Kotwani in his review for DNA gave the film 3 stars and stated that Saif Ali Khan, who faced a series of lows in the recent past, has once again proved that he is better than his contemporaries and plays the role of Shakun Kothari flawlessly. However, he added that Baazaar lacks emotional depth. Had it made it the audience feel deeply for its characters, it would have been a much better film.

Giving the film 2.5 stars, Film critic Gaurang Chauhan wrote in his review for TimesNow that though the film has a weak climax and average screenplay, Saif Ali Khan’s infectious charm and whistle-worthy dialogues overrides the flaws in the film.

