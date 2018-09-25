The much-awaited trailer of Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Chitrangda Singh-starrer Baazaar has finally been released by the makers of the film. Baazaar will also mark the Bollywood debut of Rohan Mehra and is based on stock market and talks about business and big dreams, desires, and much more.

The much-awaited trailer of Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Chitrangda Singh-starrer Baazaar has finally been released by the makers of the film. Baazaar will also mark the Bollywood debut of Rohan Mehra and is based on stock market and talks about business and big dreams, desires, and much more. It shows how things work in the business world and how big minds and games reach places. Baazaar has been helmed by Gaurav K. Chawla and bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani under the banner of Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Kyta Productions and Emmay Entertainment.

The trailer comprises of powerful dialogues and strong performances by the lead cast. Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte were recently seen in Netflix Original web-series Sacred Games which emerged as a big success. The much-anticipated film is slated to hit the silver screen on October 26 this year.

Here’s the trailer of #Baazaar… Stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Chitrangda Singh… Introducing Rohan Mehra… Directed by Gauravv K Chawla… 26 Oct 2018 release… #BaazaarTrailer: https://t.co/jyYf0mL5FY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 25, 2018

Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte were highly praised for their phenomenal performances in Sacred Games and it will be interesting to see them together on silver screen.

