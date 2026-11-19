Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has received a new death threat in an unverified audio message, where the caller apparently threatens him of meeting the same end as that of Baba Siddique, the former minister of Maharashtra. The death threat against Saif Ali Khan has been issued in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, who is a wanted accused in the murder of Baba Siddique.

It is being reported that the unverified audio clip that has appeared on social media mentions about the recent jewellery row of Kareena Kapoor Khan and threatens Saif that he may get a taste of his wife’s actions. The voice appears to make use of Baba Siddique’s murder in the death threat issued against the Bollywood star. But it cannot be verified whether the audio clip is real or not. It is being investigated by the Mumbai Police as to whether the death threat has really been made by Akhtar or not.

What Does The Unverified Audio Say?

According to the report published by NDTV India, the speaker in the tape warns Saif about the consequences of Kareena’s Diwali appearance and refers to the controversy around her outfit. It is claimed that the person threatened the actor about the possibility of having something similar happen to him to what happened to Baba Siddique.

It is claimed that the threatening statements include the following: “Baba Siddique jaisa haal ho jaaye” (the fate of Baba Siddique).

According to several sources, the threatening audio message is related to the controversy over Kareena’s jewellery. As it is claimed, the actor wore a 30-carat emerald pendant inscribed with an Ayat-ul-Kursi, which is a Quranic verse. This piece of jewellery, called to be a legacy of Bhopal royal family, raised a controversy among the Muslims since it was used by the actress as a fashion item. Congress leader Abbas Hafeez sent a legal notice to Kareena Kapoor regarding the matter.

Who Is Zeeshan Akhtar In The Baba Siddique Murder Case?

Zeeshan Akhtar is one of the accused who has been charged for the October 2024 murder of NCP leader and ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Baba Siddique was killed by gunshots fired on him on October 12, 2024, outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra area of Mumbai. Investigations revealed that the incident had links with organized crime syndicate and many people were arrested for the same.

Zeeshan Akhtar is one of them. However, his involvement in this murder case is different from the current threat and the Mumbai police has not yet found any link between him and Saif.

Why Are Mumbai Police Investigating The Threat?

As per an official quoted by news agency IANS, the police were verifying if it was indeed Akhtar who issued the threat or if some other person was posing as Akhtar. This incident happened after threats were issued to two other actors, Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana. Police have arrested 30-year-old Vaibhav Mishra, an IIT pass out from Bengaluru, in relation to those incidents.

As per the official, Mishra had allegedly used artificial intelligence to make the threat, and he has no connection with any criminal gang. Previous incidents have made the impersonation angle very crucial in the present case as the police are trying to find out the identity of the person who has issued the threat against Saif Ali Khan.

As of now, both the authenticity of the audio clip and the involvement of Zeeshan Akhtar in issuing the threats remain unconfirmed by the Mumbai Police.

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