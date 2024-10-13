Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Down, Raj Kundra, Salman Khan Visits Hospital

In a widely shared video, Shilpa Shetty appeared visibly emotional, breaking down in her car before entering the hospital with Raj Kundra by her side.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, Sanjay Dutt, Zaheer Iqbal, and Salman Khan, visited Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday night to offer their condolences to the family of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who tragically passed away after being shot by unidentified assailants. In a widely shared video, Shilpa Shetty appeared visibly emotional, breaking down in her car before entering the hospital with Raj Kundra by her side.

Other stars, including Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, also visited the hospital to support Siddique’s family. Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed his grief on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating, “The perpetrators of this horrific crime must be brought to justice.”

Baba Siddique, a well-known figure in Maharashtra politics, had strong ties with Bollywood, regularly hosting star-studded Iftaar parties that drew numerous film industry personalities. His connections with stars like Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Shah Rukh Khan were widely known.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty recently appeared in Rohit Shetty’s series Indian Police Force, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She also starred in Sukhee with Kusha Kapila and will be seen in the upcoming movie KD – The Devil. Shilpa’s Bollywood journey began with the 1993 thriller Baazigar, and she is recognized for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A… Metro, and Apne. Additionally, she has been a judge on TV reality shows like Super Dancer and India’s Got Talent.

