Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Down, Raj Kundra, Salman Khan Visits Hospital

In a widely shared video, Shilpa Shetty appeared visibly emotional, breaking down in her car before entering the hospital with Raj Kundra by her side.

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Down, Raj Kundra, Salman Khan Visits Hospital

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, Sanjay Dutt, Zaheer Iqbal, and Salman Khan, visited Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday night to offer their condolences to the family of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who tragically passed away after being shot by unidentified assailants. In a widely shared video, Shilpa Shetty appeared visibly emotional, breaking down in her car before entering the hospital with Raj Kundra by her side.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Other stars, including Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, also visited the hospital to support Siddique’s family. Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed his grief on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating, “The perpetrators of this horrific crime must be brought to justice.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Baba Siddique, a well-known figure in Maharashtra politics, had strong ties with Bollywood, regularly hosting star-studded Iftaar parties that drew numerous film industry personalities. His connections with stars like Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Shah Rukh Khan were widely known.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty recently appeared in Rohit Shetty’s series Indian Police Force, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She also starred in Sukhee with Kusha Kapila and will be seen in the upcoming movie KD – The Devil. Shilpa’s Bollywood journey began with the 1993 thriller Baazigar, and she is recognized for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A… Metro, and Apne. Additionally, she has been a judge on TV reality shows like Super Dancer and India’s Got Talent.

Also Read: Is Lawrence Bishnoi Behind The Murder Of Baba Siddique?

 

Filed under

Baba Siddique Bollywood Celeb gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Maharashtra Murder murder NCP Leader NCP Leader Murder Raj Kundra salman khan Shilpa Shetty
