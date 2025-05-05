Home
Monday, May 5, 2025
Babil Khan Breaks Silence After Sai Rajesh’s Remarks

In the clips, he appeared distressed and made references to prominent Bollywood actors, which led to online speculation and criticism—including a strong response from filmmaker Sai Rajesh.

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, recently found himself at the centre of controversy after sharing a series of emotional Instagram videos. In the clips, he appeared distressed and made references to prominent Bollywood actors, which led to online speculation and criticism—including a strong response from filmmaker Sai Rajesh.

The videos, posted over the weekend, were interpreted by some as veiled criticism of the industry. Following the reaction, Babil temporarily deactivated his Instagram account. Upon his return, he clarified that his intent had been “deeply misinterpreted” and stressed that he was expressing admiration for the actors he mentioned, not targeting anyone.

However, Sai Rajesh, who reportedly worked with Babil on the Hindi remake of his Telugu film Baby, was unconvinced. In a now-deleted Instagram note, he questioned Babil’s attitude and said it seemed like only those mentioned in the video were deemed worthy of respect. “If you’re making them feel valued just because he gave them a shoutout, and ignoring the rest of us — then yes, we do deserve an apology,” he wrote, adding that sympathy wouldn’t work anymore and demanding a sincere apology.

Babil responded with a series of emotional comments, saying he had given two years of his life to the film and to Rajesh’s vision. “I gave him my soul… I had bugs in my beard because he needed that in the character,” he wrote. He even claimed he endured intense physical and emotional strain, including harming himself, to stay true to the role.

Both Babil’s comments and Sai Rajesh’s post have since been removed. The incident has sparked conversation around emotional vulnerability in the industry and the toll that artistic commitment can take on young actors.

Filed under

Babil Khan

