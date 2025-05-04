Home
Monday, May 5, 2025
  Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies 'Misunderstood' Comments

Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies ‘Misunderstood’ Comments

Actor Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan, broke down in a now-viral video criticizing Bollywood and naming several actors—before briefly deactivating his Instagram and later clarifying the remarks were misunderstood.

Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies ‘Misunderstood’ Comments

Babil Khan breaks down in viral video slamming Bollywood, names actors, later clarifies comments were misunderstood after Instagram return.


Babil Khan, son of the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, found himself in the spotlight earlier today following a viral video where he emotionally expressed frustration with Bollywood. In the video, Babil was seen criticizing the film industry and naming several prominent actors. This incident led to a brief deactivation of his Instagram account, but the actor has since returned to social media to clarify the situation.

Babil Khan Breakdown Viral Video

The controversy began when a video of Babil Khan surfaced on Reddit, capturing an emotional breakdown. In the video, a visibly tearful Babil is heard venting his frustrations with Bollywood, calling the industry “so f***ed” and “incredibly rude.” He also named several industry figures, including Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and even singer Arijit Singh. Babil’s candid remarks painted a picture of deep dissatisfaction with Bollywood, which he described as “screwed” and deeply flawed.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with many questioning Babil’s outburst. As a result, Babil temporarily deactivated his Instagram account, sparking speculation about the actor’s mental well-being.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by INDIANS | INDIA | BHARAT 🇮🇳 (@indians)

Babil Khan Returns to Instagram, Offers Clarification

After a brief hiatus from social media, Babil returned to Instagram to clarify the viral video. In a series of posts, he explained that the video had been widely misunderstood. Babil emphasized that his emotional expression was a result of a particularly challenging day, reinforcing that such moments were part of his ongoing journey with mental health.

Babil shared an emotional video from his late father’s film Madaari. The video, which is a poignant moment in the film, shows Irrfan Khan waking up in a hospital bed, where a nurse informs him about his child’s ill health. Irrfan, deeply moved, breaks down in tears, a moment that mirrors the emotional vulnerability Babil himself displayed in the viral video.

Team Releases Statement 

In the wake of the viral video, Babil’s team issued an official statement to clarify his intentions. The statement read, “Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days, and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon. That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context.”

The statement also explained that Babil’s mention of various actors, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh, was a form of “genuine admiration.” According to the statement, Babil was acknowledging these artists for their contributions to cinema, specifically highlighting their authenticity, passion, and efforts to bring credibility back to the industry.

Filed under

Babil Khan video Irrfan Khan

newsx

