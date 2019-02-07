The actress looks adorable in the candid picture in which she has donned silver shimmery short dress paired with silver earrings and kohled eyes. She captioned the picture with 'why meeeee?' Flaunting her flawless beauty the actress has lured her fans to want more of her pics.

Baby Doll of Bollywood, Sunny Leone who always grabs the headline for her sexy avatars has shared yet another photo from the sets of her South Indian debutorial, Rangeela. The eye-catching fact about the photo is her adorable expressions. The actress looks adorable in the candid picture in which she has donned silver shimmery short dress paired with silver earrings and kohled eyes. She captioned the picture with ‘why meeeee?’ Flaunting her flawless beauty the actress has lured her fans to want more of her pics.

Reportedly, Leone will also be featured in the Tamil film industry with the upcoming film Veeramadevi which is a biopic of the warrior queen Veramahadevi. However, the actress had to face serious antagonism with the movie posters being burnt to ash by the localities as the people in Karnataka are against the role of Goddess being portrayed by her, given that she is a former adult entertainer.

Nowadays the Bollywood diva is in news for making her debut in South Indian cinema with Malayalam song in the action movie Rangeela. She made her debut in Bollywood with Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2 in 2012 followed by Jackpot in 2013, Ragini MMS 2 in 2014, Ek Paheli Leela in 2015, One Night Stand in 2016 and Tera Intezaar in 2017. The former Bigg Boss contestant has won hearts garnering a vast number of fan following.

Sunny Leone’s auto biopic titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, an original web-series by ZEE5 was released on the on 16 July 2018. The series narrates her journey from a middle-class girl in Canada to becoming India’s most popular celebrity.

The actress is married to the American singer Daniel Weber since 2011.

