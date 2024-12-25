‘Baby John’ Remake Of ‘Theri’: Hindi-Dubbed Version Of ‘Theri’ Now Available For Free On YouTube

Varun Dhawan's Baby John, released this Christmas, is a remake of the 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri. The Hindi-dubbed version of Theri is now available for free streaming on YouTube. Baby John introduces several changes to the original story, with Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh taking over the lead roles.

This Christmas, Varun Dhawan’s much-anticipated mass action thriller, Baby John, hit theatres, marking a major release for the festive season. Directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, Baby John is the official remake of the 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri, which was originally directed by Atlee. As audiences flock to watch Baby John, many are curious about the similarities and differences between the two films. Let’s dive into what makes Baby John stand out while maintaining the core essence of Theri.

What’s New and What’s the Same?

Theri was a massive success when it hit the big screens in 2016, grossing over ₹150 crore worldwide. The film was widely loved for its high-octane action sequences and strong emotional core. Theri starred Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role as DCP Vijay Kumar (also known as Joseph Kuruvilla), along with a talented supporting cast that included Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, Nainika, and Mahendran. Baby John keeps much of Theri’s original charm, but with some notable changes to suit Varun Dhawan’s style and appeal.

In Baby John, Varun Dhawan takes on the role of Vijay Kumar, which was originally played by Vijay in Theri. Keerthy Suresh, who joins the cast, steps into Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s shoes, portraying the role of the female lead. Wamiqa Gabbi’s character is based on Amy Jackson’s character from the original film, but with some significant alterations to make her more relevant to the story of Baby John. Other prominent actors in the film include Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, and Sheeba Chaddha, bringing their talent to enhance the movie’s dynamics.

Where to Watch Theri and Its Hindi Version

For those wanting to revisit the original Theri, the film is available on Amazon Prime Video, but the original Tamil version is not available in India. However, viewers in India can enjoy the Telugu-dubbed version of Theri, titled Policeodu, on Prime Video. Additionally, the Hindi-dubbed version of Theri, which gained popularity when aired on cable TV, is available on YouTube. The Hindi rights for the film were purchased by Goldmines, and they made the movie available for free streaming on their official YouTube channel.

Box Office and Reception of Theri and Baby John

When Theri was released in 2016, it became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year, raking in over ₹150 crore globally. It was a major commercial success and cemented Vijay’s status as a leading star in Tamil cinema. In comparison, Baby John also aims to make a significant impact at the box office this Christmas, with expectations running high, considering Varun Dhawan’s fan following and the film’s mass appeal.

While both films retain the core themes of action, emotion, and family dynamics, Baby John introduces a few fresh elements, reflecting the change in lead actors and the updated script. The minor modifications in Baby John are aimed at tailoring the film for a new audience while paying homage to the original Theri.

