‘Baby Of Dhinchak Pooja Coming Soon’: Bigg Boss 11 Fame Singer Flaunts Baby Bump — But Who Is The Father

Dhinchak Pooja Pregnant: Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja, known for her popular song ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’, has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. Pooja took to Instagram to make the announcement and posted a picture of her pregnant belly.

The star posted a video of herself wearing a pink floral gown against the background of colourful balloons. ‘Mom To Be’ was another thing that could be seen in the picture. In the caption of the picture, she mentioned, “Baby of Dhinchak Pooja coming soon.”

This comes after just a few months when she announced that she has tied the knot with singer Yavaan in an intimate marriage ceremony. Now, who is her husband and what did she reveal about their relationship?

Dhinchak Pooja Announces Pregnancy, Flaunts Baby Bump







The announcement of Pooja’s pregnancy came with a variety of joyous pictures. In the video, she can be seen standing in a pink flower dress and displaying her pregnancy belly. The decor includes balloons in colors like pink, blue, and gold, along with a ‘Mom To Be’ banner.

The other thing that stood out in the announcement is the blue baby carriage balloon with ‘Baby Boy’ written on it. Although it has made people curious about the gender of the baby, Pooja hasn’t announced the gender of the baby yet. All she has said is that she is going to have a baby.

Who Is Dhinchak Pooja’s Husband? Meet Singer Yavaan

Dhinchak Pooja is married to singer Yavaan. The social media sensation, whose real name is Pooja Jain, disclosed her marriage in May 2026 via photos and videos from the ceremony posted on her Instagram profile.

In the beginning, there was some confusion among some of the followers as to whether the wedding photos and videos were a part of a music video or a marketing campaign. Pooja clarified in an interview with Hindustan Times that she really got married.

She disclosed that she first came across Yavaan online and that she and her fiancé dated each other for a while before getting married. Their parents consented to the marriage. They decided to get married in a small ceremony. Pooja also clarified that she did not disclose her husband’s identity in the wedding photos and videos because they both were not okay with revealing his face. She also referred to him as a singer.

From ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’ To Bigg Boss 11: Who Is Dhinchak Pooja?

While being born Pooja Jain, Dhinchak Pooja gained instant fame through her unusual music videos starting from 2016-17. It is worth noting that while ‘Swag Wali Topi’ and ‘Daaru’ made her famous initially, the song ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’ earned her the recognition online. This particular video turned into an Internet sensation and gave rise to various parodies and memes. Some of her other songs include ‘Dilon Ka Shooter’, ‘Baapu Dede Thoda Cash’, ‘Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai’ and ‘Naach Ke Pagal’.

Moreover, her Internet fame led to her presence on TV. Specifically, in 2017 she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Salman Khan as a wild card contestant. However, at the moment after announcing her marriage earlier this year, Pooja has another good news to share with her fans as she is going to become a mother soon.

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