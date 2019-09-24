Bachchan Pandey: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently on a signing spree as he has a list of films scheduled in his kitty. Akshay Kumar has six films in his pipeline which includes Sooryavanshi, Good News, Housefull 4, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj. Recently, a report revealed the date on which Bachchan Pandey will go on floors. Read the details here–

Akshay Kumar's film likely to go on floors in February 2020

Bachchan Pandey: Whether it is action, comedy, thrill or romance, one star who excels all these genres is Akshay Kumar. Apart from just conquering the hearts through his acting skills on-screens, the actor also believes in finishing up the entire schedule of the film in one go. Currently, the hardworking actor has a list of films scheduled in his kitty. Akshay Kumar has two films for this year and four for the next, which proves that not only the fans, even the filmmakers are keen to work with the Khiladi of Bollywood.

Some weeks back, the first look of Akshay Kumar from his film Bachchan Pandey revealed, which created a buzz on social media. As per the recent reports, the film is set to begin the shoot in February 2020. Moreover, reports also reveal that Akshay Kumar wants to finish the entire film in just a single schedule. A source close to the makers reveal that Akshay Kumar wants to start with the shoot of Bachchan Pandey after finishing up the pendencies of his other films like Sooryavanshi.

Currently, the entire team is working on Akshay Kumar’s look and will carry forward the second stage of pre-production which is finalising locations in November. As per reports, the film will be shot in some spots of South and North India.

Take a look at the first look of Akshay Kumar from Bachchan Pandey–

Moreover, Akshay Kumar also announced another project which is a biographical film based on the life of Rajput warrior Prithviraj Chauhan on the occasion of his birthday. Talking about his upcoming projects, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb next year with Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, which will hit the theatres on Eid 2020.

Apart from next year releases, Akshay Kumar will also appear in Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App