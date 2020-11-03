The shooting of Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will start in January 2021. Sharing an update on the film, Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that one more actress will be signed soon.

“AKSHAY KUMAR – KRITI SANON… #AkshayKumar and #KritiSanon to kickstart shoot for action-comedy #BachchanPandey in #Jaisalmer in Jan 2021… Shoot will continue till March 2021,” he tweeted. “One more actress will be signed soon… Directed by #FarhadSamji… Produced by #SajidNadiadwala,” the tweet further read.

Kumar had earlier wrapped up shooting for ‘Bell Bottom’ in Scotland, following which he has resumed shooting for Yash Raj Films’ period drama ‘Prithviraj.’ ‘Bachchan Pandey’ marks the superstar’s 10th collaboration with friend and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

The makers have renamed Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ to ‘Laxmii’. Amid the backlash on the title, film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that the title has been changed to ‘Laxmii’. “NEW DEVELOPMENT… #LaxmmiBomb title changed… New title: #Laxmii… Premieres 9 Nov 2020 on #DisneyPlusHotstarVIP… Stars #AkshayKumar and #KiaraAdvani, ” tweeted Adarsh.

On choosing the previous title, film director Raghava Lawrence had said, “I considered going the same way for the Hindi remake but we collectively decided that the name must appeal to the Hindi audience as well and what better than Laxmmi.” “By god’s grace, it was turning out to be a cracker of a film, so we named it ‘Laxmmi Bomb’. Like a dhamaka of Laxmmi Bomb cannot be missed, the transgender lead character is powerful and radiant. Hence the name fits perfectly,” he added.

The ‘Khiladi’ actor is playing the characters of ‘Asif’ and ‘Laxmmi’, one is trying to convince the parents of Kiara, while the other has come to take revenge. The character of ‘Asif’ does not believe in ghosts as a dialogue confirms — “Jis din sach mein mere samne bhoot aaya na, toh maa kasam choodiya pehn lunga. (The day a ghost appears before me in reality, I swear by my mother that I will wear bangles).”

The movie is set to premiere on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

