Bachchan Pandey first look poster: Some hours back, the reports revealed that Akshay Kumar has green signalled a film which will be helmed by Farhad Samji and will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala which is titled as Bachchan Pandey and now the makers revealed the first poster of the film. After back to back films like Mission Mangal, Sooryavanshi, Good News in his pipeline, Bollywood action king Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. In the poster, Akshay Kumar can be seen dressed in a south Indian attire in a rowdy look.

The actor also announced that the film will release on Christmas 2020. In the poster, Akshay Kumar is dressed in a black lungi and long chains in his neck. Moreover, he is also holding a nunchaku. Though, much is not revealed it is predicted that the film will go on floors in the starting of 2020.

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar and Farhad were making news for their film Land of Lungi but later it was reported that Akshay Kumar moved to Sajid Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4 and as per the recent buzz Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has agreed to the project as a male lead.

Akshay Kumar has a list of films in his kitty right now. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his science fiction film Mission Mangal with Bollywood stars Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Sharmin Joshi in lead roles. The film will hit the silver screens on August 15, 2019, with John Abraham starrer Batla House. After Mission Mangal, the film will gear up for rom-com film Good News with Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

After completing the schedules for the film, Akshay Kumar will then begin shooting for Housefull 4 with stars Rana Duggabati, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

