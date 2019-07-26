Bachchan Pandey first poster social media reaction: First poster of the upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey was released today. The film features Akshay Kumar in the lead and fans can't wait to see some more glimpses of the movie. It is slated to release in December 2020.

Bachchan Pandey first poster social media reaction: Filmmakers of the film revealed the first poster of Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey today. The poster was shared by Bollywood actor Akshay on his Twitter account. The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the first poster of his upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey. In his Tweet, he said the movie will be released on Christmas next year and according to reports, the movie will clash with Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chaddha and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra.

In the poster, Akshay has a South Indian attire and is seen wearing a Lungi and golden chains in the neck. Apart from that, he is also holding a nunchaku in his hand. Akshay Kumar fans are super excited for his next release and shared their views on Twitter. One of the fans called Bachchan Pandey a mixture of Salman Khan’s character in Dabangg Chulbul Pandey and Amitabh Bachchan’s Bol Bachchan.

Here are some social media reactions:

What a look…. 🙌

What you perform always sets a mark. #SabseAlagSabseJuda 👍

Waiting to get more pics. — karanpatel_lovelifedream (@mmansiggarg) July 26, 2019

Time changed. Decade Changed But SWAG remain SAME😎🔥 KHILADI MASS #BachchanPandey pic.twitter.com/5vat9VQzKE — Bachchan Pandey 😎 (@AKKIsCHamp) July 26, 2019

No this character #BachchanPandey is not transfusion of the #chulbulpandey and #bolbacchan it's one of his own charchter from Tashan #notonepotism

Do RT pic.twitter.com/OWkxCiNNyf — The Brahmin speaks (@pandeyji_k_beta) July 26, 2019

BC Canadian copy bhi kiya to kiska copy kiya hai 🤣🤣🤣😂 #LaalSinghChaddha vs #BachchanPandey pic.twitter.com/AKFtZuYBfr — Salman Abdi #Bharat (@SalmanAabdi) July 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the promotions of his latest release Mission Mangal. The movie is a space drama starring Akshay, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Tapsee Pannu and others. A few days back trailer of the movie was released and it is slated to hit the silver screens on Independence Day August 15.

